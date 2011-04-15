Buy The World's Fastest Long-Range Superyacht For $85 Million

German billionaire Guido Krass, an eco-industrialist, is selling his superyacht for $85 million.The Silver Zwei yacht was designed to Krass’ specific requests, and is oas environmentally friendly as a yacht this size can be.

The 241-foot yacht has a high fuel efficiency and can obtain a top speed of 27 knots, making it the fastest long-range yacht.

Its features include an open-air cinema, jacuzzi, large sun pad, a state of the art sound system, sauna, and helipad.

It's the longest boat made entirely out of aluminium

This boat is massive.

An aerial view of the boat

It also has a helipad, for easy landing

You can entertain up to 20 guest on the boat

The living room area

Another view of the swanky living room

One of the bedrooms

Another one of the large bedrooms

