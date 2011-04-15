Buy The World's Fastest Long-Range Superyacht For $85 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Charterworld

German billionaire Guido Krass, an eco-industrialist, is selling his superyacht for $85 million.The Silver Zwei yacht was designed to Krass’ specific requests, and is oas environmentally friendly as a yacht this size can be.



The 241-foot yacht has a high fuel efficiency and can obtain a top speed of 27 knots, making it the fastest long-range yacht.

Its features include an open-air cinema, jacuzzi, large sun pad, a state of the art sound system, sauna, and helipad.

