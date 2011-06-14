Why You Have To Pay Attention To Silver Vs. Gold

Sometimes it seems frivolous to do thinks like price gold in silver or whatnot, but sometimes it’s actually interesting.



Remember, silver outperforms when the economy is good, because it has the embedded benefit of being an industrial metal, and that aspect of it grows when growth is strong. Gold outperforms when the economy is bad.

Look at today. The market has finally gone negative, but every early on, silver was getting clocked when priced in gold, and continues to get drubbed.

Keep an eye out for this “tell”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.