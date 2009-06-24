Silver Spring Gets Another Utility Deal; Names New Executive VP

Silver Spring Network has reeled in another deal for itself.



This time it’s Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) who will deploy smart grid technology in approximately 600,000 homes. The roll out starts next month and ends in 2011 according to the press release.

Silver Springs partnered with GE earlier this year to provide similar technology to energy customers in Miami and Chicago.

Silver Springs also announced today that Brad Whitcomb, most recently of PG&E, was named Executive Vice President of Silver Springs, reporting to Chairman, President and CEO Scott Lang. Whitcomb will lead the company’s global customer delivery teams.

