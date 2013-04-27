Watch An Alternate Ending For 'Silver Linings Playbook'

When “Silver Linings Playbook” comes out on DVD April 30, you’ll be able to watch an alternate ending to the film.



Not too much happens in the four minutes. It’s just a longer look at the family and friends gathered together.

The scene livens up when Tiffany (Played by Jennifer Lawrence, who won an Oscar for her role as a young widow) and Pat Sr. (Robert De Niro) playfully gang up on their neighbour, who’s played by director David O.Russell’s real-life son, Matthew. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder when young, he served as inspiration for his father to work on the film.

Watch the 4-minute deleted scene below:

