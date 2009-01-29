Silver Lining To Recession: Cheap Super Bowl Tickets

The recession and a not-very-exciting matchup have combined to make Super Bowl tickets the cheapest they’ve been in years.



Luxist: There are more tickets than ever available through online brokers and other sites like eBay and Craigslist. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that its a great time to be a Steelers fan with average prices to see their team play hovering around the $2,500 mark, far below the Super Bowl 2008 mark of $3,536 and the lowest in recent years.

A recent check on popular ticket website stubhub.com showed tickets that range from around $1,650 for the cheapest seats to $127,788 for a luxury suite. The decline in corporate spending on these types of events combined with a less exciting pairing of the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers have meant that even with only a few days left thousands of tickets can still be found. And if you are a Steelers fan you may have lots of company, ticket brokers are reporting far more interest from Pittsburgh’s fan base than from the Arizona Cardinals fans.

Cardinals fans aren’t the only ones unwilling to make the trek to Tampa, reportedly fewer wealthy businessmen are taking private jets to Florida.

