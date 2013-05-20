Silver Is Just About Finished

Silver is getting creamed today (to the tune of 4%). Of course, the precious metals have been in a deep bear market for a while.



Worth looking at the big picture for a moment though.

With its latest decline, silver is getting very close to hitting levels before it really took off in 2010 (and went parabolic in early 2011).

The great story for silver is just about totally over.

