Silver Is Going Mad Tonight

Joe Weisenthal

Equity markets are fairly weak to start Monday trading, and the euro is off, so the general theme is “risk off,” though precious metals continue to get bid up alongside of, and not in reverse of, the dollar.

Silver is absolutely going nuts.

Here’s tonight’s action, which as you can see is basically just a continuation of Friday:

chart

And here’s a long-term perspective, just to be reminded once again what kind of rocketship silver’s been on:

From FinViz:

chart

