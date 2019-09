Everything is getting hammered today, but one of the biggest winners is silver, which is down like 8%.



What’s remarkable is looking at a long term chart of silver, and seeing how it’s done a complete roundtrip (almost).

It surged in 2010, and went parabolic, and now it’s pretty much given up all of it.

From FinViz:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.