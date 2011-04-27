CONFIRMED: Silver Is Just Apple In Disguise

A while back we argued that silver wasn’t any special currency alternative or store of wealth. It was just your standard high-beta stock.



a while ago we posted this chart of SLV vs. Apple to show how similarly they moved over several months.

What’s amazing is how similarly they still trade.

Consider today: It was a huge up day, and yet both Apple and silver were lower!

Silver was far lower.

But again, look at Apple vs. silver intraday. You don’t have to squint to see them undulate at the same piece, as the same dynamics in the market affect them both.

