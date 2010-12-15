Silver Now Lower Than Before News Of JPMorgan's Big Pullback

Actually, we don’t think the two have anything to do with each other whatsoever, but it is amusing that silver is now lower than it was before last night’s news about JPMorgan pulling back from the silver market, which it was accused of manipulating.



Maybe all those people who were buying coins in hopes of bankrupting JPMorgan have lost their motivation. Just kidding.

