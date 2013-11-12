This Yale Professor Has A Far-Reaching Theory To Explain A Fan Mystery In 'Skyfall'

Sony Pictures Exactly who is Javier Bardem’s character in ‘Skyfall’? A Yale professor believes he’s M’s adopted son.

If you saw last year’s James Bond movie “Skyfall,” many left thinking it seemed very similar to “The Dark Knight Rises.”

However, one fan theory that came about was that villain Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) may be M’s (Judi Dench) son. (Remember Silva was the one who wanted revenge on M for leaving him to rot in a cell in Hong Kong.)

Sound crazy?

Yale law professor Stephen L. Carter doesn’t think so.

Carter says he came up with evidence to explain this theory a year ago after the film first came out, but claims he didn’t want to divulge info because of spoilers.

The professor claims there’s a hidden anagram in a message Silva sends to M before an explosion at MI6 headquarters. The anagram reveals that he’s her adopted son.

The original message “THINK ON YOUR SINS” is supposedly an anagram for “YOUR SON ISNT IN HK.”

Here’s Carter’s reasoning behind how he got to this anagram:

” … why on earth did the screenwriters go to the trouble of telling the audience that Silva had been arrested in Hong Kong and was thought to be still languishing in prison there rather than, say, transferred to the Chinese mainland, as a British spy likely would be? Second, why was Silva’s enmity toward M so intimate and full of moments of appalling grief? And third, why, after vowing revenge — and spending the entire film seeking it — did he find himself in the climactic scene unable to kill her? “Suddenly, it all made sense. Silva, thought to be in Hong Kong, was M’s son — adopted, possibly, but undeniably her son. (Why adopted? Because otherwise we can make no sense of M’s comment to Bond that orphans make the best recruits. Yes, Bond was an orphan, but the poignancy and faraway gaze as M says the words tell us she is thinking of somebody else.)”

As far as evidence goes, it seems a bit thin and convenient.

Does Carter’s theory seem plausible or is he just reading way too much into a movie?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.