"Expert": Google Clueless About Mobile (GOOG)

USA Today has a long (even for a regular newspaper!) story today that argues that the mobile Web is a big deal, and that it holds both promise and threat for the likes of Google and Yahoo. That’s correct!



But we’re disappointed that writer Leslie Cauley, who was sharp enough to break the NSA/telco phone tap story a couple of years ago, didn’t take a stick to one Roger Entner, a senior vice president at IAG Research. Roger, you see, doesn’t think that the Google (GOOG) guys get mobile.

“Google is trying to replicate a 20-inch experience on a 2-inch screen, and that’s leaving them, inevitably, about 90% short.”

We don’t think of ourselves as Google boosters here at SAI. But really! Roger, have you used Google’s existing mobile apps? They’re pretty good! (We’re particularly fond of the text-messaging option. If you haven’t tried it, you should.) And Roger: have you seen Google’s Android demo from last month? We’ll reserve final judgement until we get hands-on experience, but it sure doesn’t look like a company baffled by mobile. Please let us know if there’s something Roger sees that we don’t get. We’re all ears.

