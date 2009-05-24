Silly Recession Trends Of The Weekend: Tattoo Removal And Discount IVF

The thing we hate most about the recession: It provides an excuse to look at every corner of the world and find some very thin connection to something that maybe, could be, a trend.



From today’s New York Post, we have two.

First, young people all over town are getting their tattoos removed to have a better shot at making a good impression on a job interview. Amazingly, the paper was able to find a guy–a doctor, no less–who runs a tattoo removal business to back up the theory.

“People can’t afford to handicap themselves be cause of a tattoo in a tight job market,” said Dr. Jeffrey Rand, founder of the Tattoo Removal centre in Midtown. “We’re seeing a huge surge right now in people getting rid of their tattoos.”

The financial crisis is also spurring a surge in discount in-vitro fertilization.

Faced with a dwindling number of people able to afford the typical $15,000 price tag of in vitro fertilization, clinics across the country are now offering discounts of $2,000 to $6,000 — and more.

In fact, one Los Angeles facility is trumpeting an unprecedented low price of $5,800 and even the highly-respected Columbia University centre for Women is pushing an “introductory fee” of $6,600 for a one-time IVF cycle.

