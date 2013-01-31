33 Totally Inoffensive licence Plates You Can't Have In Our Nation's Capital

Photo: Madeleine_H / Creative Commons
The potential for self-expression that comes with a personalised licence plate can be used to offend just about anyone on the road.So it makes sense that states have lists of licence plates they won’t allow.
Essentially, they’re long lists of slurs, profanities, and threats.
But Washington, D.C.’s list — which is 68 pages long — has a lot of items that seem pretty tame, or downright normal.
Here are 33 that are especially innocuous, unless there’s a lot of new slang we haven’t heard of:
ALLISON
BARCODE
BALLOON
BADWOLF
BOSOX04
BRTUS
BUCKET
CHATEAU
CHEF
CUTIE
DAKOTA
DEBB
DCWEST
DREAMIN
DJROD
DORITOS
EXPOS
FERRARI
FRED
GODLUVS
HAND
HEIDI
KEN
NYMETS
OK
PUG
ROADSTR
ROCKCTY
SNOT
STAR
TRUTH
V1
WWW
And here’s the full, 68-page list:
