33 Totally Inoffensive licence Plates You Can't Have In Our Nation's Capital

This licence plate is allowed.

The potential for self-expression that comes with a personalised licence plate can be used to offend just about anyone on the road.So it makes sense that states have lists of licence plates they won’t allow.



Essentially, they’re long lists of slurs, profanities, and threats.

But Washington, D.C.’s list — which is 68 pages long — has a lot of items that seem pretty tame, or downright normal.

Here are 33 that are especially innocuous, unless there’s a lot of new slang we haven’t heard of:

ALLISON

BARCODE

BALLOON

BADWOLF

BOSOX04

BRTUS

BUCKET

CHATEAU

CHEF

CUTIE

DAKOTA

DEBB

DCWEST

DREAMIN

DJROD

DORITOS

EXPOS

FERRARI

FRED

GODLUVS

HAND

HEIDI

KEN

NYMETS

OK

PUG

ROADSTR

ROCKCTY

SNOT

STAR

TRUTH

V1

WWW

And here’s the full, 68-page list:

