How To Buy Any Illegal Drug You Want On The Secret Internet For Criminals

Photo: Screenshot

A website called the Silk Road appears to enable you to buy drugs as easily as you would buy an item on eBay.(We didn’t actually complete a purchase.)



We’ve previously reported on the Tor network, an anonymous collection of sites that exist in semi-secrecy, outside of the scope of Google, Facebook, and even conventional web browsers.

This network is designed in such a way that all your activity on it is kept completely anonymous and untraceable.

When you pair this with Bitcoin, an anonymous digital currency that can be converted into real money, it opens a Pandora’s box of sorts. eCommerce companies on Tor purport to allow people to buy a wide variety of drugs and even hire assassins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.