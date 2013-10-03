Take A Tour Of Silk Road, The Online Drug Marketplace The Feds Shut Down Today

A website called the Silk Road previously operated without incident to connect drug dealers with drug seekers, but that’s come to an end as of today.

The Silk Road operated on the Tor network, an anonymous collection of sites that exist in semi-secrecy, outside of the scope of Google, Facebook, and even conventional web browsers.

This network is designed in such a way that all your activity on it is kept completely anonymous and untraceable.

When you pair this with Bitcoin, an anonymous digital currency that can be converted into real money, it’s plain to see how Silk Road could not only operate, but thrive

Until today, of course.

Using a Tor browser, you would have accessed Silk Road at http://silkroadvb5piz3r.onion -- but first you need to either create an account or log in. Then you're greeted by the main homepage. Let's browse the psychedelics. With one Bitcoin currently worth $US47.15, we can buy 10 hits of LSD for $US74.50. Clicking on the item brings up a more detailed description. If we want to make sure it's a trustworthy seller, we can click on the username and read her history. She's ranked in the top 1% of all sellers, so it seems pretty legit (at least for a drug dealer). There's even a place for previous buyers to leave reviews of their experience with the seller. 'FE' is an acronym for 'finalise early' -- some vendors with a good reputation will ask new buyers to release their funds from escrow early so that the vendors get them sooner. Back at the product listing, let's click 'add to cart.' Here's the shopping cart view. It functions exactly as it would on any other e-commerce site. Silk Road offers more than drugs, though. Here's a look at its 'Drug paraphernalia' section. This meth pipe is just $US13.67. Let's add it to our cart as well. Even though these items come from different sellers, the checkout process is consolidated. Give Silk Road your Bitcoin address so it knows where your money lives. Our total comes to $US88.17. All that's left to do is use PGP encryption to hide our mailing address and paste it here.

Now read: CHART OF THE DAY: Bitcoin Collapses Following Silk Road Shutdown

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.