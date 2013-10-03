Take A Tour Of Silk Road, The Online Drug Marketplace The Feds Shut Down Today

A website called the Silk Road previously operated without incident to connect drug dealers with drug seekers, but that’s come to an end as of today.
The Silk Road operated on the Tor network, an anonymous collection of sites that exist in semi-secrecy, outside of the scope of Google, Facebook, and even conventional web browsers.
This network is designed in such a way that all your activity on it is kept completely anonymous and untraceable.
When you pair this with Bitcoin, an anonymous digital currency that can be converted into real money, it’s plain to see how Silk Road could not only operate, but thrive
Until today, of course.
Using a Tor browser, you would have accessed Silk Road at http://silkroadvb5piz3r.onion -- but first you need to either create an account or log in.
Clicking on the item brings up a more detailed description. If we want to make sure it's a trustworthy seller, we can click on the username and read her history.
There's even a place for previous buyers to leave reviews of their experience with the seller. 'FE' is an acronym for 'finalise early' -- some vendors with a good reputation will ask new buyers to release their funds from escrow early so that the vendors get them sooner.
