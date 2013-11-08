Silk Road Users Are 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Silk Road 2.0

Silk Road, the Amazon/eBay-like clearinghouse for all your narcotic needs, is back online after the Feds shut it down last month.

The chatter on the Silk Road subreddit is naturally loaded with people sharing their thoughts on the newly released site.

Here’s what some Redditors have to say about the relaunch:

“I’m cautiously optimistic. I really want this to be great, but no one should place their trust in it.”

“I’m a little bummed that I had a group of vendors and prices I was familiar with, and that now I have to start over and find new vendors for myself. I’m also sad that I’ve lost all my buyers stats (which I was proud of).”

“Personally I’m going to sit back, wait patiently and see what happens. I’m not going to jump straight into this ship until I know it can float. Even with the old crew of the last site running it, It doesn’t mean it will be the same. Lets just wait and see…shall we.”

Delaware’s Democratic senator, Tom Carper, issued the following statement surrounding the relaunch of Silk Road:

“[It] underscores the inescapable reality that technology is dynamic and ever-evolving and that government policy needs to adapt accordingly. Rather than play ‘whack-a-mole’ with the latest website, currency, or other method criminals are using in an effort to evade the law, we need to develop thoughtful, nimble and sensible federal policies that protect the public without stifling innovation and economic growth.”

