The Silk Road Users Of Reddit Briefly Went Dark, But They're Back Now

The Silk Road, an online storefront for people to buy illegal drugs,

was seized by the feds yesterday.

The Reddit community built around Silk Road, located here, is an active hub of conversation for all things Silk Road — reviews of drugs, strategies on how to best send weed through the mail, etc. But in light of the seizure and shutdown, the Silk Road subreddit was cordoned off to the public for a bit this morning.

While it was made private, only registered users who are members of the subreddit could browse its contents and make new posts. Where it used to be a public-facing community, it was temporarily members-only.

The community moderators explain their reasoning for the change (that has since been undone):

Due to news agencies posting images of this subreddit without concern to peoples’ identities, we have closed it for the time being. Please check back in the coming days for major news. Please do not ask for permission to join the sub at this time. We will open it soon with instructions on how you will be able to join.

