FBI Says Illegal Drugs Marketplace Silk Road Generated $US1.2 Billion In Sales Revenue

The FBI seized the website Silk Roadtoday and arrested the man who it claims is the site’s founder. Silk Road was a site that allowed you anonymously to buy illegal drugs online.

The FBI’s indictment is full of juicy details, including how much money the site brought in.

The FBI says Silk Road generated 9.5 million Bitcoins in sales, or the equivalent of about $US1.2 billion. It also made about $US80 million in sales commissions.

Now read: CHART OF THE DAY: Bitcoin Collapses Following Silk Road Shutdown

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.