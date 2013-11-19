Read All About The Silk Road Drug Marketplace In Its New Newspaper, The 'SR Courier'

An interesting announcement

coming out of the subreddit dedicated to The Silk Road, the anonymous online drug marketplace:

“At this time the wheels are in motion to set about creating a newspaper that would be written and edited by members of the Silk Road community.”

Not a physical newspaper, of course — the SR Courier, as it’s being called, would run online and feature stories relevant to the Silk Road marketplace and community.

The effort is being spearheaded by the pseudonymous user Raoul Duke, who suggests that the paper could have regular features like horoscopes, opinion pieces, scammer alerts to prevent users from getting ripped off, and tales of above and beyond service from SR merchants.

This is still in the works as users figure out how/what a Silk Road “newspaper” should be. The consensus seems to be generally positive, however. Here’s what one user says he likes about it:

In my opinion, one of the best things about [starting a newspaper] is the chance that it has to show all of the suburban squares that being labelled a “crook” is not synonymous with being the bogeyman; in fact, it turns out that these so-called Silk Road villains are intelligent, creative, and compassionate (and that’s just for starts). For my money, Silk Road more closely resembles Sesame Street than South Central.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.