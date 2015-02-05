Here's the incredible story behind the guy who was just convicted for creating the 'eBay for drugs'

“Deep Web” will give the inside story of one of the the most important and riveting digital crime sagas of the century — the arrest of Ross William Ulbricht, the entrepreneur alleged to be “Dread Pirate Roberts,” founder of online black market Silk Road.

On February 4, Ulbricht was found guilty of all seven criminal charges against him and now faces life in prison.

“Deep Web” was funded through a successful campaign on Kickstarter and is set to be released in Spring 2015.

Get more information about the film at deepwebthemovie.com

Video courtesy of Alex Winter

