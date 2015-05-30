Here's the incredible story behind the guy who was just sentenced to life for creating the 'eBay for drugs'

The documentary “Deep Web” gives the inside story of Ross William Ulbricht, the convicted mastermind behind Silk Road.

“Deep Web” was funded through a successful campaign on Kickstarter and will premiere on Epix on Sunday, May 31.

Get more information about the film at deepwebthemovie.com

Video courtesy of Alex Winter

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.