US

Here's the incredible story behind the guy who was just sentenced to life for creating the 'eBay for drugs'

Devan Joseph

The documentary “Deep Web” gives the inside story of Ross William Ulbricht, the convicted mastermind behind Silk Road.

“Deep Web” was funded through a successful campaign on Kickstarter and will premiere on Epix on Sunday, May 31.

Get more information about the film at deepwebthemovie.com 

Video courtesy of Alex Winter

Follow BI Video: On Facebook 

 

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.