Here's the incredible story behind the guy who was just sentenced to life for creating the 'eBay for drugs'

The documentary “Deep Web” gives the inside story of Ross William Ulbricht, the convicted mastermind behind Silk Road.
“Deep Web” was funded through a successful campaign on Kickstarter and will premiere on Epix on Sunday, May 31.
Get more information about the film at deepwebthemovie.com
Video courtesy of Alex Winter
