The biggest drug dealer on the internet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison

LinkedIn/Maikel CJ Slomp Cornelis Jan Slomp, the man behind SuperTrips.

Cornelis Jan Slomp, the Dutch man who became the biggest seller of illegal drugs on deep web marketplace The Silk Road, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Slomp sold MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, Benzodiazepine, amphetamine, LSD, and marijuana in vast quantities on The Silk Road, working from his home in Holland and using the account name “SuperTrips.”

What made Slomp such a big target wasn’t the range of drugs that he sold (lots of deep web sellers offer a variety of items), but the sheer amount that he was able to sell. The Chicago Sun Times reports that Slomp boasted on his seller profile on The Silk Road that he had “big stockpiles of product, you literally cannot empty me out.”

Vocativ called Slomp “the Pablo Escobar of Silk Road” due to his high level of sales. It says that he received 385,000 bitcoin for his drugs, worth around $US170 million (£111 million). That’s higher than any other seller on The Silk Road.

In 2013, Slomp was arrested after a arriving Miami, ready to get into his rented Lamborghini. Court documents show that investigators discovered his fingerprints on DVD cases used to ship drugs in 2012, and had managed to track him down.

The man behind SuperTrips pleaded guilty to selling drugs in 2014, and accepted a plea agreement for a more lenient sentence than the maximum of 40 years that he could have faced, the Chicago Tribune reported. He told US prosecutors that he was prepared to testify against alleged Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht, but ultimately was not called as a witness.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Slomp told US District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Thursday that he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” of his crimes, and received a 10-year sentence. He went on to tell the judge that “I don’t think any of this could have happened without the anonymity of the Internet.” It was recommended that Slomp serve his time in a Dutch prison.

