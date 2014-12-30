Major Silk Road Drug Dealer Known As 'CALIGIRL' Sentenced To Nearly 6 Years In Prison

A Dallas man has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty in August to selling illegal drugs on deep web drug marketplace The Silk Road.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Matthew Verran Jones was the CTO of Texas-based software company Data Paradigm. But in his spare time he worked as one of the internet’s biggest drug dealers.

Jones sold drugs on The Silk Road, the website seized by the FBI in November. He was best known as CALIGIRL, a vendor in the top 5% of sellers on The Silk Road.

The DEA claims that Jones often travelled to Colombia to buy drugs, taking them back to the US before selling them online. He was arrested on a return trip from Colombia, and was found to be in possession of 8,500 oxycodone pills.

When federal agents searched Jones’ Dallas home they found $US75,000 in cash, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, hash, prescription drugs, and a makeshift drug lab.

