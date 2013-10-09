More Arrests Have Been Made In Connection With Online Drug Market Silk Road, And Authorities Say More Are Coming

Stringer/Reuters Ross William Ulbricht, known online as Dread Pirate Roberts, is shown in this courtroom sketch appearing before Federal Judge Joseph Spero in U.S. Federal Court in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013.

More arrests have been made in correlation with the recent shutdown of The Silk Road, a website that let people buy illegal drugs.

Last week, Silk Road was seized by the FBI and 29-year-old Ross Ulbricht was charged with running the virtual drug warehouse. His lawyer has since denied all charges, but the story has set off a string of arrests in the last week all over the world, Gawker reports.

In Seattle, the FBI arrested 40-year-old Steven Lloyd Sadler of Seattle, who operated on Silk Road under the username “Nod” and was an alleged Silk Road darling, dealing cocaine, meth, and heroin, according to Brian Krebs. Sadler’s arrest followed the arrest of one of his customers in Alaska.

In Sweden, two men were arrested for selling cannabis on Silk Road, while three

men were arrested in the UK. British authorities say more arrests are coming, according to the BBC.

One of the reasons Silk Road was able to stay under wraps for so long was due to its use of Bitcoin, an online currency that is dependent from any regulated currency. It was also only accessible using a special Web browser called TOR, which was supposed to let users anonymously surf the Internet.

The FBI has already seized about 26,000 Bitcoins belonging to Silk Road customers and is still searching for over 600,000 Bitcoins, worth $US80 million, that Ulbricht himself is believed to have amassed while running the site, according to The Guardian.

