Here Are Three Other Sites Still In Operation That Sell Illegal Drugs Just Like Silk Road Did

Drug-starved Internet users were able to rely on Silk Road to get their fill of whatever vice they wanted until today, when the anonymous marketplace was seized and shut down by the FBI.

But the Silk Road is just one of a few black markets online. It certainly took almost all of the spotlight, but that never stopped others from continuing to operate in the background. Now that the slot for top dog is vacated, let’s meet the contenders for the title of new go-to drug marketplace.

First up is Black Market Reloaded, or BMR. You’ll need to use the special Tor browser (which lets you browse anonymously) to access it, but it lives right here. BMR operates pretty much exactly as Silk Road did, except it also includes weapons for sale. Silk Road had famously removed its weapons listings after several high profile shootings in the news.

Here’s what BMR looks like:

Atlantis is a newer entrant that made waves earlier this year when it released an animated “trailer” to advertise its launch. The site has a bit of a hip design vibe to it, almost startup-y. Here’s what it looks like:

Finally, there’s Sheep Marketplace, the newest and smallest of the three. Over at the Silk Road subreddit, we’ve seen a few references to this being a popular refuge for vendors jumping ship from Silk Road.

