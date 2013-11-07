Drug Users Rejoice: The Silk Road Is Back Up And Running

Silk Road, the anonymous marketplace notorious as a location to buy and sell drugs online, is back up and running today.

The libertarians and drugs vendors who patronize the site would like you to know that you can’t kill an idea, so they’re back at it after the Feds shut down the site earlier this year and arrested its operator, Ross Ulbricht.

The new owner of the site is, of course, staying anonymous. But he or she is using the same “Dread Pirate Roberts” alias that Ulbricht used and is tweeting the occasional update on the status of the newly relaunched site. (The “joke” here, which originates from the movie The Princess Bride, is that the name “Dread Pirate Roberts” is itself just a name used by multiple generations of different pirates.)

If you want to check it out, you’ll need to use the anonymized Tor browser available for free right here. The new URL is silkroad6ownowfk.onion.

And, as a bonus, here’s the Dread Pirate Roberts scene from the movie:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.