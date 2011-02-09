Prosecutors Demand Immediate Sex Trial For Berlusconi, Threatening To Send Government Into Chaos

Italian prosecutors intend to immediately try Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on sex and abuse of power charges, according to Reuters.



An Italian judge in Milan still needs to approve the indictment to allow the process to proceed, according to the AP. A law previously in place that prevented the prosecution of elected leaders while in office was recently struck down.

The charges are associated with accusations Berlusconi used his powers to protect an underage prostitute he was associated with.

The threat is that Prime Minister Berlusconi is forced to resign, or loses his position in the government. There is no clear heir to his leadership and Italy is in dire need of structural reforms to tame its high debt to GDP ratio.

This decision could increase the pressure on Italian sovereign debt, as investor’s become less confident in the government’s long-term stability and its ability to take debt cutting measures.

