Tourist Dies After Visiting Philadelphia Hotel Room For Silicone Butt Injection

Photo: hilton.com

An English woman undergoing treatment for “butt implants” in a southwest Philadelphia hotel room died in a local hospital following the incident, reports NBC Philadelphia.In fact, “several women from England” have recently made the trip to Philadelphia for the procedure, according to court documents.



Police have issued a search warrant for a suspect who is allegedly renting rooms at the Hampton Inn to perform butt injections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.