Step Inside The Brutal Silicon Valley Fight Club

The Silicon Valley “Gentlemen’s Fight Club” has been meeting once every two weeks for more than 11 years.Gints Klimanis, the mastermind behind the invitation-only gathering, told filmmakers Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari: “In Silicon Valley, we have the highest concentration of aggressive people in the United States. And it’s a place where all life has been reduced to working in a cubicle, and then after work going out to have a Merlot at the Fromage bar. I’m kind of looking for something a little more primitive, a little more basic, something that appeals to the essential nature of a man.”



We’ve picked out some startling images from the popular short film.

