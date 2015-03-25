Salesforce billionaire Marc Benioff was hilarious at Silicon Valley's Game of Thrones premier

Marc Benioff/Twitter Marc Benioff in front of the Iron Throne at the Game of Thrones Premier

Silicon Valley was all aflutter Monday night when the titans of tech gathered at San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House.

There were there to see HBO’s US premier of Game of Thrones season 5, and rub elbows with the show’s stars.

HBO chose San Francisco instead of say, LA, for a couple of reasons, the SF Chronicle’s Benny Evangelista reports.

For one, just two weeks ago in this same town HBO announced it’s new streaming service, HBO Now, along with a partnership making Apple TV its exclusive digital device partner for three months. (Shortly after, cable company Cablevision, said it has signed on to offer HBO Now, too.)

But more importantly, the Valley is swarming with Game of Throne fans, including some of the most powerful people in the tech industry.

For instance, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, loves Games of Thrones so much that he paused negations with Instagram cofounder Kevin Systrom to watch the show with friends. That was during their whirlwind weekend negotiations in 2013 when Facebook bought Instagram for $US1 billion. (Facebook also names a lot of the tech it invents in a Game of Thrones theme.)

So it’s not surprising that Facebook live-streamed the Red Carpet entrance of all the stars and Valley big wigs at the event. The carpet, however, was, technically, black:

Major Valley players tweeted in excitement all through the event like this one from Cisco CTO Padmasree Warrior calling herself a “big fan.”

And she was also pretty happy to see Gwendoline Christie, the actress that plays GoT warrior Brienne.

But the best Valley titan tweets were from Marc Benioff, who was clearly delighted to be there.

Here he is in front of the Iron Throne.

Here he is hamming it up with Biz Stone at the event, using Stone’s new app Super.

And here is Marc Benioff cracking GoT jokes about having the same name as the director David Benioff, no relation.

It’s time for The Benioffs of The North to meet The Benioffs of The South. #GoTPremiereSF pic.twitter.com/p0RJPtKu4Y

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 24, 2015

