Silicon Valley's Biggest Homeless Camp Has Been Broken Up, And The Photos Are Devastating

Beck Diefenbach / REUTERS Jungle resident Anna Haynes packs up her things.

Though Silicon Valley is home to some of the wealthiest people in the world, the area also has one of the worst levels of income disparity in the country. According to the latest data from the US Department of Housing, Santa Clara County has the highest percentage of homelessness in all of America.

“The Jungle” is a 68-acre encampment where as many as 200 homeless people have lived in makeshift structures not far from the headquarters of major tech companies like Google and Apple.

This week, the city of San Jose began the process of dismantling the camp and evicting its residents, a third of whom have not been promised a place in a shelter.

Reuters photographer Beck Diefenbach captured the scene as people were forced to collect their belongings and leave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.