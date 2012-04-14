Why More Startups Succeed In Silicon Valley: 22 Fascinating Research Findings

Photo: LinkedIn via Flickr

Last year, the Startup Genome Project was created to “crack the innovation code and increase the success rate of startups.” Since then, researchers have worked with more than 13,000 companies to determine success and failure factors of startups all over the world.



Startup Genome pulled out 22 findings that show the benefits and limitations of working in different startup hubs. Silicon Valley, it found, was the largest startup ecosystem, followed by New York and London.

The research seems to suggest that Silicon Valley is still the best place to start a company. New York City does have a few upsides though. For one, it has twice as many female founders as Silicon Valley.

And while Silicon Valley has Paul Graham, New York has Fred Wilson.

For more findings and research, head over to Startup Genome.

