Silicon Valley VCs Take Turns Throwing Money At Tumblr

Tumblr CEO John Maloney and founder David Karp are out in Silicon Valley taking meetings with big name VCs.



Tumblr is the super simple blog platform that old media publishers and hipster kids love.

After we heard the news from a bunch of sources, we asked Maloney about it and he said there’s no big secret.

“As our growth continues to accelerate we’re basically doubling the size of our team this quarter, and we’re spending some time in Palo Alto hanging out with a bunch of companies and investors who we don’t usually get to spend time with.”

“I will say – it is nice to be well-received on the West Coast.”

Well-received, indeed. The story we’ve heard is that Tumblr wasn’t planning on raising money, but that at least one very big name VC finally convinced the New York startup to head west for some meetings.

Tumblr raised $5 million from Spark and Union Square Ventures only last April. CTO and cofounder Marco Arment quit in September to turn his side-project, Instapaper, into a real company.

