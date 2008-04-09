Silicon Valley Tumbling Into Recession

It wasn’t long ago that a new generation of digital entrepreneurs were dismissing the idea that what happened in the general economy would affect a newly revitalized Silicon Valley. As the New York Times reports, however, it is:



Slowing job growth

Fewer exits (both IPOs and M&A; IPOs now at same level as nadir of dotcom bust)

Clampdown on expenses

Collapsing margins (thanks to falling dollar raising cost of overseas developers)

IPOs getting pulled, most deals that did get out now trading below IPO price

What will happen next? Far fewer private deals will get funded, and valuations will drop.

