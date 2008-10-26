Silicon Valley Startups Cut Back

Following Sequoia’s terrifying pronouncements and the market’s continuing plunge, Valley startups are turning tail. Cue the Wall Street Journal trend piece: “Venture Capital Financing Slows Amid Economic Downturn.” The bullet-point version, below.



Ben Smith, founder of online ad services provider MerchantCircle Inc, wanted to raise $50 million in New York and Europe. Now he just wants a refund on his plane tickets. “Now it’s all about cash flow,” he says.

Wireless equipment manufacturer Ruckus shut down a $150 million R&D project. CEO Selina Lo called it “nice” but not “material.” She and other execs took a voluntary 10% pay cut and canceled plans to expand the office from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet. Ruckus is a Sequoia company and Lo says their presentation “freaked people out.”

Music Web site Lala.com wanted to expand from 35 to 70 people but now founder Bill Nguyen thinks 40 is more realistic.

Chat/IM provider Meebo, which raised $25 million in April, plans to hire another 10 staffers before 2009, but canceled plans to open a new data centre.

