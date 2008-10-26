Silicon Valley Startups Cut Back

Following Sequoia’s terrifying pronouncements and the market’s continuing plunge, Valley startups are turning tail. Cue the Wall Street Journal trend piece: “Venture Capital Financing Slows Amid Economic Downturn.” The bullet-point version, below.
- Ben Smith, founder of online ad services provider MerchantCircle Inc, wanted to raise $50 million in New York and Europe. Now he just wants a refund on his plane tickets. “Now it’s all about cash flow,” he says.
- Wireless equipment manufacturer Ruckus shut down a $150 million R&D project. CEO Selina Lo called it “nice” but not “material.” She and other execs took a voluntary 10% pay cut and canceled plans to expand the office from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet. Ruckus is a Sequoia company and Lo says their presentation “freaked people out.”
- Music Web site Lala.com wanted to expand from 35 to 70 people but now founder Bill Nguyen thinks 40 is more realistic.
- Chat/IM provider Meebo, which raised $25 million in April, plans to hire another 10 staffers before 2009, but canceled plans to open a new data centre.
