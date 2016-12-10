'Silicon Valley' star T.J. Miller was arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver in argument over Trump

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for New York Magazine T.J. Miller attends the Vulture Awards Season Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 8, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

T.J. Miller was arrested after allegedly assaulting his car-service driver early on Friday morning, according to reports.

A police spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times that the “Silicon Valley” actor was arrested on suspicion of battery after the driver called police to the scene outside of Miller’s Hollywood Hills home at 1 a.m. on Friday. The police would not confirm which car service the driver belonged to, but TMZ reported that he was an Uber driver.

According to TMZ, the driver picked up Miller after the GQ Men of the Year party. Reportedly, Miller and the driver got into an argument over President-elect Donald Trump. When the driver reached Miller’s home, the actor allegedly slapped the driver on his head. The driver then performed a citizen’s arrest and called the police.

The LAPD spokeswoman confirmed that the alleged assault didn’t occur in front of police. Miller was arrested, charged with misdemeanour battery, and then released without posting bail.

TMZ sources said the driver didn’t have any injuries and that Miller seemed to be intoxicated.

A representative for Miller didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Miller’s arrest happens to coincide with the release of his new movie, “Office Christmas Party,” on Friday.

