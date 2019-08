The second season of ‘Silicon Valley,’ Mike Judge’s comedy about the tech industry, debuts on Sunday Apr. 12 on HBO.

The network just released this new trailer, which features Valley buzzwords like “synergy,” investor Peter Gregory in panic mode, and a new character who wants to give Hooli more money to burn. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

