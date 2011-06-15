Bubble Sign! Silicon Valley Real Estate Is Surging

Photo: Luxist.com via The Fiscal Times

Since plenty of people in Sillicon Valley are now liquid off IPOs or secondary market sales, real estate prices there are taking off, Bloomberg reports. In Palo Alto prices are up 20% since last year and in Cupertino the median house price is above a million dollars. People are putting in bids 20% above the asking price.



Champagne, everybody!

