Silicon Valley, New York Teams Win SXSW Startup Bus battle

Teams from Silicon Valley and New York won the South by Southwest Startup Bus competition.



Six busloads of tech startups that drove to the SXSW festival in Austin, TX from across the country participated in the competition, which was won by TripMedi and WalkIN.

The Silicon Valley startup WalkIN developed a mobile phone app with an alert feature that helps diners avoid waiting in long lines.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.