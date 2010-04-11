If Silicon Valley Moved To New York

If you’re living in San Francisco and working in a hot Valley startup or tech company, you probably have a bit of a commute. If you’re living in NYC and working in a hot startup in the area, not so much. Most tech companies in New York are in the city itself.



For the entertainment and edification of my northeastern readers, I’ve created a map that superimposes Valley companies on New York and Connecticut, assuming identical driving times and distance from commuter rail (Caltrain in the Valley and Metro North’s New Haven line in New York).

Photo: Brad Hargreaves

To make this more explicit, here are exactly where our Silicon Valley darlings would find themselves [assuming Manhattan were San Francisco]:

Adobe: Noroton Heights, Connecticut

Sun Microsystems: north side of Stamford, Connecticut

Apple: North Mianus, Connecticut

Google: North Greenwich, Connecticut

YCombinator: Greenwich, Connecticut

Facebook: Greenwich, Connecticut

Electronic Arts: between Mamaroneck and Eastchester, New York

Oracle: between Mamaroneck and Eastchester, New York

Wikia: Pelham Manor, New York

YouTube: Soundview, Bronx, New York

Zynga: Harlem, Manhattan, New York

This post is reprinted from Brad Hargreaves’ blog: Startup Adventures In NYC.

