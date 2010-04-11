If Silicon Valley Moved To New York

If you’re living in San Francisco and working in a hot Valley startup or tech company, you probably have a bit of a commute. If you’re living in NYC and working in a hot startup in the area, not so much. Most tech companies in New York are in the city itself.
For the entertainment and edification of my northeastern readers, I’ve created a map that superimposes Valley companies on New York and Connecticut, assuming identical driving times and distance from commuter rail (Caltrain in the Valley and Metro North’s New Haven line in New York).
Photo: Brad Hargreaves
To make this more explicit, here are exactly where our Silicon Valley darlings would find themselves [assuming Manhattan were San Francisco]:
Adobe: Noroton Heights, Connecticut
Sun Microsystems: north side of Stamford, Connecticut
Apple: North Mianus, Connecticut
Google: North Greenwich, Connecticut
YCombinator: Greenwich, Connecticut
Facebook: Greenwich, Connecticut
Electronic Arts: between Mamaroneck and Eastchester, New York
Oracle: between Mamaroneck and Eastchester, New York
Wikia: Pelham Manor, New York
YouTube: Soundview, Bronx, New York
Zynga: Harlem, Manhattan, New York
This post is reprinted from Brad Hargreaves’ blog: Startup Adventures In NYC.
