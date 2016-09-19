'Silicon Valley' actor has the best response to losing at the Emmys

“Silicon Valley” may not have taken home any awards at the 2016 Emmys, but that doesn’t have the cast down.

In fact, Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Dinesh on the show, had a pretty perfect response to the series winning none of its 11 nominations, including outstanding comedy series:

Silicon Valley completes the opposite of a clean sweep! #SiliconValley #Emmys

— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 19, 2016

He also took a selfie with much of the show’s cast.

It’s ok though, Nanjiani. HBO’s other series “Veep” and “Game of Thrones” did quite well at the awards show. Julia Louis-Dreyfus took home her fifth consecutive win for “Veep.” “Game of Thrones,” meanwhile, is now the most-awarded Emmy show in history with 38 wins.

