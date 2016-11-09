Silicon Valley leaders floored by Donald Trump's lead in electoral race

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A group of women react as voting results come in at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City.

For an industry that loves relying on data, the rise of Donald Trump is one that has blindsided the tech industry.

More than 140 tech leaders signed an open letter against the Republican presidential nominee, calling him a “danger to innovation”. In Silicon Valley, finding a Trump supporter has been rare, given the fear of being silenced and ostracized.

Yet as the polls come in and Trump leads the electoral race, many of tech leaders have found themselves shocked to have not seen Trump’s change to become president coming.

this feels like the worst thing to happen in my life. i assume we’ll get through it, but it sure doesn’t feel that way right now.

— Sam Altman (@sama) November 9, 2016

I hate to break out hyperbole. But we’re fucked. Not because of Trump necessarily. But the people who elected him. One thing we can fix…

— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) November 9, 2016

…so, we’re gonna have to learn the hard way then. ????

— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) November 9, 2016

You know those times where we watch other countries and are like “oh man you guys are crazy”. Shit that’s us now.

— Aaron Levie (@levie) November 9, 2016

I believe we can decommission all nuclear weapons before Trump takes office.

— Keith Rabois (@rabois) November 9, 2016

We are drinking the expensive stuff.

— Stewart Butterfield (@stewart) November 9, 2016

A vote for Trump is a vote for racism.

— Mike Dudas (@mdudas) November 9, 2016

No matter what, we have to organise & stand up to Trump and fight for the marginalized. I am not afraid of that motherfucker

— Anil Dash (@anildash) November 9, 2016

I am not moving to Canada, not surprised by white supremacists & misogynists, and not afraid of Donald Trump. We have got to get to work.

— Anil Dash (@anildash) November 9, 2016

