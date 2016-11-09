Silicon Valley leaders floored by Donald Trump's lead in electoral race

Biz Carson
Hillary Clinton Javits Center victory partyDrew Angerer/Getty ImagesA group of women react as voting results come in at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City.

For an industry that loves relying on data, the rise of Donald Trump is one that has blindsided the tech industry.

More than 140 tech leaders signed an open letter against the Republican presidential nominee, calling him a “danger to innovation”. In Silicon Valley, finding a Trump supporter has been rare, given the fear of being silenced and ostracized. 

Yet as the polls come in and Trump leads the electoral race, many of tech leaders have found themselves shocked to have not seen Trump’s change to become president coming. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: A mysterious cloud moving 700,000 mph is going to collide with our galaxy — here’s what will happen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.