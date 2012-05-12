Silicon Valley Is Going Crazy Over This App That Just Raised $30 Million

Viddy, a video-sharing startup that’s in the running for the “Instagram of video” title, just raised a whopping $30 million, reports TechCrunch.



For the past few weeks, Viddy has been vying with Socialcam, another video-sharing startup, to be the next billion-dollar company now that Facebook has acquired Instagram for $1 billion.

Viddy’s now valued at more than $350 million, according to earlier reports, and Silicon Valley has been going crazy for the app over the past few weeks.

We took it for a whirl to see what all the fuss is about.

