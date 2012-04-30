Silicon Valley Is Going Crazy Over This Dating App That Just Raised $22 Million

Photo: Skout
For the past few weeks in Silicon Valley, one app has come up in just about every conversation: Skout.It’s a location-based dating application that, after being at death’s door, turned around and raised $22 million from Andreessen-Horowitz and other top venture capital firms.
Well, we took it for a whirl, and while we weren’t lucky enough to get any dates, we can see why it’s becoming so popular.
It's a location-based flirting application, so naturally you'll have to let it check out your location.
You can search for flirters of the same or opposite sex. They can be nearby or literally anywhere in the world.
You can edit your profile and make it a little more detailed, which will help others find someone more specific...
You can jump to all your existing chats from just about anywhere in the app with the icon on the top right of the screen.
There's a bit of a premium component to it, which will help you make your profile more prominent to other flirters.
Naturally there's an option to upgrade to the premium version built right into the free app. The premium version costs about $4.
When you jump to a profile page, you'll see how close they are to you and whether they are online or not.
