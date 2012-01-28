15 Silicon Valley Homes To Drool Over Ahead Of Facebook's IPO Filing Next Week

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
When Facebook finally goes public in a few months, the company will create more than 1,000 millionaires.And the company is expected to move a step closer to that goal next week: it’s apparently filing for an IPO Wednesday.
While the newly minted millionaires won’t have their hands on the money for a few months, we thought it would be a good time to check out some of the real estate available in the Silicon Valley area.
These homes may or may not still be available in the spring, but it pays to know what’s out there.
2615 Cowper St Palo Alto, CA 94306
Beds: 4
Baths: 4
The house was built in 2011 and has an open house this weekend.
3187 Alexis Dr Palo Alto, CA 94304
Beds: 4
Baths: 4
The home features a three-car garage, views of the water and a golf course view.
1236 College Av Palo Alto, CA 94306
Beds: 5
Baths: 6
The house sits on .13 of an acre plot, and features a full basement.
1112 High St Palo Alto, CA 94301
Beds: 4
Baths: 3
This home has three full baths, multiple fireplaces and a tub in the master bedroom.
109 Colorado CT Los Gatos, CA 95032
Beds: 4
Baths: 5
The open house for this home is Sunday, check out the open-floor plan and the $800,000 of remodeling done.
7220 Glenview Dr San Jose, CA 95120
Beds: 5
Baths: 5
This house sits on nearly an acre of land, featuring marble floors, a frame-less shower, a spa and views of the water.
334 Santana Rw #300 San Jose, CA 95128
Beds: 2
Baths: 3
This penthouse apartment has a very industrial feel to it.
27161 Moody Rd Los Altos Hills, CA 94022
Beds: 4
Baths: 4
The house is an architectural gem, with glass walls throughout the house.
10170 Santa Clara Av Cupertino, CA 95014
Beds: 5
Baths: 4
This house is pretty classic California architecture outside.
10218 Pasadena Av Cupertino, CA 95014
Beds: 5
Baths: 5
The home features an L-shaped dining area and a ground floor bedroom.
1295 Abraham CT Mountain View, CA 94040
Beds: 5
Baths: 3
There's a shower and a tub in all three of the marble bathrooms.
16221 Paradise Valley Ln Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Beds: 4
Baths: 6
The house also features an in-home theatre, a library, a cabana, tennis courts, and a pool.
19370 Saratoga Los Gatos Rd Saratoga, CA 95070
Beds: 6
Baths: 8
The property features tennis courts, a black-bottom pool and a barbecue area.
15500 Madrone Hill Rd Saratoga, CA 95070
Beds: 4
Baths: 3
Go to the open-house this weekend to check out deluxe bathrooms with sunken tubs and jets in them.
