15 Silicon Valley Homes To Drool Over Ahead Of Facebook's IPO Filing Next Week

Meredith Galante
mark zuckerberg world in hands

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

When Facebook finally goes public in a few months, the company will create more than 1,000 millionaires.And the company is expected to move a step closer to that goal next week: it’s apparently filing for an IPO Wednesday.

While the newly minted millionaires won’t have their hands on the money for a few months, we thought it would be a good time to check out some of the real estate available in the Silicon Valley area.

These homes may or may not still be available in the spring, but it pays to know what’s out there.

This $2.3 million house is very cozy

2615 Cowper St Palo Alto, CA 94306

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

The house was built in 2011 and has an open house this weekend.

This $5.3 million house has water and golf-course views

3187 Alexis Dr Palo Alto, CA 94304

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

The home features a three-car garage, views of the water and a golf course view.

This $2.8 million house has high vaulted ceilings throughout

1236 College Av Palo Alto, CA 94306

Beds: 5

Baths: 6

The house sits on .13 of an acre plot, and features a full basement.

This $2.5 million house has a few fireplaces

1112 High St Palo Alto, CA 94301

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

This home has three full baths, multiple fireplaces and a tub in the master bedroom.

This $3.9 million house has parking for your boat

15981 Grandview Av Los Gatos, CA 95030

Beds: 6

Baths: 4

This house sits on a one-acre lot

This $2.3 million house just underwent an $800,000 remodeling

109 Colorado CT Los Gatos, CA 95032

Beds: 4

Baths: 5

The open house for this home is Sunday, check out the open-floor plan and the $800,000 of remodeling done.

This $2.4 million house was custom built

7220 Glenview Dr San Jose, CA 95120

Beds: 5

Baths: 5

This house sits on nearly an acre of land, featuring marble floors, a frame-less shower, a spa and views of the water.

This $1.3 million apartment is a bachelor's dream

334 Santana Rw #300 San Jose, CA 95128

Beds: 2

Baths: 3

This penthouse apartment has a very industrial feel to it.

This $4.2 million house is completely orange on the outside

27161 Moody Rd Los Altos Hills, CA 94022

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

The house is an architectural gem, with glass walls throughout the house.

This $1.7 million has an extremely modern looking kitchen

10170 Santa Clara Av Cupertino, CA 95014

Beds: 5

Baths: 4

This house is pretty classic California architecture outside.

This $1.6 million features cathedral ceilings inside

10218 Pasadena Av Cupertino, CA 95014

Beds: 5

Baths: 5

The home features an L-shaped dining area and a ground floor bedroom.

This $1.4 million has beautiful wood floors on the first level

1295 Abraham CT Mountain View, CA 94040

Beds: 5

Baths: 3

There's a shower and a tub in all three of the marble bathrooms.

This $2.2 million home has a guest house

16221 Paradise Valley Ln Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Beds: 4

Baths: 6

The house also features an in-home theatre, a library, a cabana, tennis courts, and a pool.

This $6.9 million house has a black-bottom pool

19370 Saratoga Los Gatos Rd Saratoga, CA 95070

Beds: 6

Baths: 8

The property features tennis courts, a black-bottom pool and a barbecue area.

This $2.2 million home has two master suites

15500 Madrone Hill Rd Saratoga, CA 95070

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Go to the open-house this weekend to check out deluxe bathrooms with sunken tubs and jets in them.

Maybe the Facebook IPO winners will retire to Italy

