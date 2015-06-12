13 incredibly modest but insanely expensive homes for sale in Silicon Valley

The current tech boom and mass migration to Silicon Valley have dramatically driven up home prices.
Santa Clara County homes often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for 1,000- or 2,000-square-foot homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for much more than $US1 million here.
Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are listed for startlingly high prices.
You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.
Address: 15560 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos
Price: $US1.5 million
It has 2,355 square feet of space overlooking the hills.
Address: 1565 Plateau Avenue, Loyola
Price: $US1.595 million
According to the listing, it was built in 1938, and maintenance has been deferred for several years.
Address: 19766 Junipero Way, Saratoga
Price: $US1.799 million
According to the listing, 'it needs updating to make it your own.'
Address: 7565 Heatherwood Drive, Cupertino
Price: $US1.95 million
The 2,013-square-foot home also has three bathrooms and a room that can be used as an office.
Address: 1305 Isabelle Avenue, Mountain View
Price: $US1.975 million
The home only has 1,740 square feet of space, but there is a large backyard.
Address: 658 Rosewood Court, Los Altos
Price: $US2.198 million
The single-story house has some nice skylights throughout.
Address: 62 Broadway, Los Gatos
Price: $US2.398 million
The interior is a bit outdated, but it does have a nice backyard.
Address: 3937 San Felipe Road, San Jose
Price: $US3 million
The three-bedroom house was built in 1960.
Address: 24044 Princess Elleena Court, Los Altos Hills
Price: $US3.098 million
Its appearance may be modest, but it does sit on a 1.24 acre plot.
Address: 659 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $US3.888 million
It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,800 square feet of living space.
Address: 848 Nash Road, Los Altos
Price: $US3.9 million
It has some beautiful features, including a long entryway and vaulted ceilings.
Address: 14689 Aloha Avenue, Saratoga
Price: $US4.5 million
Built in 1984, this single-story home does have a decently sized pool area.
Address: 19645 Los Gatos Saratoga Road, Saratoga
Price: $US5.5 million
It has five bedrooms in total, which means you'd be paying more than $US1 million per bedroom. It also has an office and guest cottage.
