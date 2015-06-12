13 incredibly modest but insanely expensive homes for sale in Silicon Valley

Madeline Stone
The current tech boom and mass migration to Silicon Valley have dramatically driven up home prices.

Santa Clara County homes often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for 1,000- or 2,000-square-foot homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for much more than $US1 million here.

Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are listed for startlingly high prices.

You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.

This $1.5 million home dates back to 1958.

Address: 15560 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos

Price: $US1.5 million

It has 2,355 square feet of space overlooking the hills.

This house is 'in need of repair,' but it's listed for more than $1.5 million.

Address: 1565 Plateau Avenue, Loyola

Price: $US1.595 million

According to the listing, it was built in 1938, and maintenance has been deferred for several years.

This $1.8 million pad dates back to 1968 and has a solar-heated pool.

Address: 19766 Junipero Way, Saratoga

Price: $US1.799 million

According to the listing, 'it needs updating to make it your own.'

$1.95 million gets you three bedrooms two miles away from Apple HQ.

Address: 7565 Heatherwood Drive, Cupertino

Price: $US1.95 million

The 2,013-square-foot home also has three bathrooms and a room that can be used as an office.

A three-bedroom house in Google's hometown will cost you nearly $2 million.

Address: 1305 Isabelle Avenue, Mountain View

Price: $US1.975 million

The home only has 1,740 square feet of space, but there is a large backyard.

This four-bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac will set you back $2.2 million.

Address: 658 Rosewood Court, Los Altos

Price: $US2.198 million

The single-story house has some nice skylights throughout.

This four-bedroom home is on the market for more than $2.3 million.

Address: 62 Broadway, Los Gatos

Price: $US2.398 million

The interior is a bit outdated, but it does have a nice backyard.

This ranch-style home in San Jose is listed for a whopping $3 million.

Address: 3937 San Felipe Road, San Jose

Price: $US3 million

The three-bedroom house was built in 1960.

This $3 million home has a horse barn and corral in the backyard.

Address: 24044 Princess Elleena Court, Los Altos Hills

Price: $US3.098 million

Its appearance may be modest, but it does sit on a 1.24 acre plot.

This $3.9 million home is not far from Stanford.

Address: 659 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $US3.888 million

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,800 square feet of living space.

This $3.9 million home only has two bedrooms.

Address: 848 Nash Road, Los Altos

Price: $US3.9 million

It has some beautiful features, including a long entryway and vaulted ceilings.

This 3-bedroom home in Saratoga will set you back $4.5 million.

Address: 14689 Aloha Avenue, Saratoga

Price: $US4.5 million

Built in 1984, this single-story home does have a decently sized pool area.

This single-story home costs $5.5 million.

Address: 19645 Los Gatos Saratoga Road, Saratoga

Price: $US5.5 million

It has five bedrooms in total, which means you'd be paying more than $US1 million per bedroom. It also has an office and guest cottage.

