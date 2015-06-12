13 incredibly modest but insanely expensive homes for sale in Silicon Valley

Point2Homes This 2,733-square-foot home is on the market for $US3.098 million.

The current tech boom and mass migration to Silicon Valley have dramatically driven up home prices.

Santa Clara County homes often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for 1,000- or 2,000-square-foot homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for much more than $US1 million here.

Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are listed for startlingly high prices.

You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.

