The 20 universities that are most likely to land you a job in Silicon Valley

Biz Carson
Arizona State University Sun Devil Mascot Students Fans CrowdRalph Freso/Getty Images

If your degree comes from one of these schools, you’re in demand.

Jobvite, a recruiting platform, analysed seven million applications and 40,000 hires to determine the schools that had the most students hired by top companies in and around Silicon Valley.

Considering Jobvite is used by tech companies like Twitter, Zendesk, LinkedIn and NewRelic, that means the talent is being placed at some of the hottest companies.

Here’s a look at the schools whose grads are finding jobs in the valley:

20. Cornell University

19. University of California, Irvine

18. Arizona State University

17. University of Michigan

16. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

15. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

14. University of California, San Diego

13. University of California, Santa Cruz

12. Carnegie Mellon University

11. Santa Clara University

10. University of California, Los Angeles

9. University of Southern California

8. University of California, Santa Barbara

6. University of California, Davis

5. University of Washington

4. Stanford University

1. San Jose State University

