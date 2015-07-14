The 20 universities that are most likely to land you a job in Silicon Valley

If your degree comes from one of these schools, you’re in demand.

Jobvite, a recruiting platform, analysed seven million applications and 40,000 hires to determine the schools that had the most students hired by top companies in and around Silicon Valley.

Considering Jobvite is used by tech companies like Twitter, Zendesk, LinkedIn and NewRelic, that means the talent is being placed at some of the hottest companies.

Here’s a look at the schools whose grads are finding jobs in the valley:

20. Cornell University 19. University of California, Irvine 18. Arizona State University 17. University of Michigan 16. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo 15. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 14. University of California, San Diego 13. University of California, Santa Cruz 12. Carnegie Mellon University 11. Santa Clara University 10. University of California, Los Angeles 9. University of Southern California 8. University of California, Santa Barbara 6. University of California, Davis 5. University of Washington 4. Stanford University 1. San Jose State University

