Silicon Valley Elite Want To Kill High Speed Rail Because It Runs Near Their Million Dollar Homes

Silicon Valley, which generally thinks of itself as a hotbed of innovation, is trying to nuke one of the nation’s boldest experiments because it threatens to knock down the value of its multi-million dollar homes.California’s long planned high speed rail is running into roadblocks from government officials representing the towns of Atherton, Menlo Park, and Palo Alto — a.k.a. three of the towns that make up Silicon Valley — the Wall Street Journal reports.



They are fighting the high speed train in court, claiming the plans for an elevated track running through their towns would be an eye sore leading to a drop in property value.The Journal quotes Atherton mayor Jim Dobbie as saying, “We have many houses close to the railroad in the multiple millions in value,” and, “We just hope the project dies.”

It also quotes Larry Klein of the Palo Alto city council as saying the train line would cause, “severe damage on our community.”

Not everyone opposed the train wants it killed. Some want it buried underground, but that would make it so expensive the project would be killed. Others are pushing for it go to East Bay.

The Silicon Valley towns have been fighting this in court since 2008. Initially they said it was bad for the environment. Then they said it was going it was going to be noisy, and ridership estimates were being over estimated. Now they’re saying it will make home prices drop.

The Journal doesn’t mention many specific names, but it does say Intel chairperson Jane Shaw is one of the people that vetted an economic analysis of the project being used against it in court.

