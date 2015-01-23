A Silicon Valley Financier Is Selling His Enormous Estate For $28 Million

Madeline Stone
A 9,000-square-foot home belonging to a Silicon Valley-based financier has just hit the market for $US28 million.

The steep listing price is not uncommon for Atherton, a ritzy Silicon Valley town that has been named America’s most expensive zip code by Forbes for two years in a row. The median listing price for a single-family home in Atherton is a whopping $US9.03 million.

The house sits on nearly three acres of land, complete with a guest house, pool, tennis court, and expansive gardens.

Carol MacCorkle of Pacific Union International has the listing.

The Tudor-style home sits on 2.87 acres of very green land.

Inside you'll find big fireplaces and some heavily patterned furniture.

According to the listing, all furniture is negotiable with the sale.

A breakfast nook looks out on the gardens.

You can watch some movies in this media room.

And there are plenty of seating options in this living room.

The home was built in 1934 but underwent extensive renovations in the 1980s. Certain features, like this dark wood staircase, show signs of the home's past.

Stained-glass windows are another Old World feature.

The house has a total of six bedrooms. This one has its own sitting area by a stone fireplace.

This bedroom has more of a suite-style layout.

There's also a total of seven bathrooms.

There's a large pool and pool house.

Practice your tennis skills on the state-of-the-art court.

A two-story gazebo adds a romantic touch.

The stairs lead down to another patio below.

There are lots of pleasant areas to explore in the backyard, including a separate guest house.

