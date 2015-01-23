A Silicon Valley Financier Is Selling His Enormous Estate For $28 Million

A 9,000-square-foot home belonging to a Silicon Valley-based financier has just hit the market for $US28 million.
The steep listing price is not uncommon for Atherton, a ritzy Silicon Valley town that has been named America’s most expensive zip code by Forbes for two years in a row. The median listing price for a single-family home in Atherton is a whopping $US9.03 million.
The house sits on nearly three acres of land, complete with a guest house, pool, tennis court, and expansive gardens.
Carol MacCorkle of Pacific Union International has the listing.
The home was built in 1934 but underwent extensive renovations in the 1980s. Certain features, like this dark wood staircase, show signs of the home's past.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.