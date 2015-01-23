A Silicon Valley Financier Is Selling His Enormous Estate For $28 Million

A 9,000-square-foot home belonging to a Silicon Valley-based financier has just hit the market for $US28 million.

The steep listing price is not uncommon for Atherton, a ritzy Silicon Valley town that has been named America’s most expensive zip code by Forbes for two years in a row. The median listing price for a single-family home in Atherton is a whopping $US9.03 million.

The house sits on nearly three acres of land, complete with a guest house, pool, tennis court, and expansive gardens.

Carol MacCorkle of Pacific Union International has the listing.

